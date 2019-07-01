Local

Death notices for July 1, 2019

ALEXANDER-BROWN Sandra F., 76, Tacoma, June 10

AUSTIN Chad P., 22, Spanaway, June 9

BRYAN Erin K., 58, Yelm, June 10

CANFIELD Gaile D., 87, Tacoma, June 10

CARDENAS Henry G., 80, Puyallup, June 11

CLEVENGER David P., 65, Seatac, June 10

CLINE Judy A., 72, Normandy Park, June 10

EMMONS Bonnie J., 97, Milton, June 10

FRANKFURT Rylee K., 1 month, Tenino, June 11

GREENE Henry K., 89, Buckley, June 10

JOHNSON Diane E., 71, Lakebay, June 10

KANOFSKY David F., 72, Tacoma, June 10

LEISTIKOW Ruth J., 88, University Place, June 11

LEONARD Arthur L., 73, Puyallup, June 10

LEWIS Craig W., 62, Federal Way, June 11

MALYON Robert N., 90, Steilacoom, June 10

PATTON Roger L., 74, Buckley, June 11

TAYLOR Ruth J., 50, Tacoma, June 10

YORK John A., 91, Edgewood, June 10

