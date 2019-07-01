Local
Death notices for July 1, 2019
ALEXANDER-BROWN Sandra F., 76, Tacoma, June 10
AUSTIN Chad P., 22, Spanaway, June 9
BRYAN Erin K., 58, Yelm, June 10
CANFIELD Gaile D., 87, Tacoma, June 10
CARDENAS Henry G., 80, Puyallup, June 11
CLEVENGER David P., 65, Seatac, June 10
CLINE Judy A., 72, Normandy Park, June 10
EMMONS Bonnie J., 97, Milton, June 10
FRANKFURT Rylee K., 1 month, Tenino, June 11
GREENE Henry K., 89, Buckley, June 10
JOHNSON Diane E., 71, Lakebay, June 10
KANOFSKY David F., 72, Tacoma, June 10
LEISTIKOW Ruth J., 88, University Place, June 11
LEONARD Arthur L., 73, Puyallup, June 10
LEWIS Craig W., 62, Federal Way, June 11
MALYON Robert N., 90, Steilacoom, June 10
PATTON Roger L., 74, Buckley, June 11
TAYLOR Ruth J., 50, Tacoma, June 10
YORK John A., 91, Edgewood, June 10
