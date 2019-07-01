JBLM July 4 celebration to include multiple concerts, food and carnival rides

How to have a ‘Safe and Sane’ July Fourth — but still have fireworks Tribune reporter Gabby Ferreira finds out how to stay safe while setting off fireworks from Five Cities Fire Authority Chief Steve Lieberman. They set off an assortment of "Safe and Sane" fireworks for the Fourth of July holiday. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Tribune reporter Gabby Ferreira finds out how to stay safe while setting off fireworks from Five Cities Fire Authority Chief Steve Lieberman. They set off an assortment of "Safe and Sane" fireworks for the Fourth of July holiday.

Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry Band will headline this year’s Joint Base Lewis-McChord Freedom Fest on July 4.

Freedom Fest will run 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Cowan and Memorial Stadiums on base with fireworks planned for 10 p.m., or when it is completely dark.

Montgomery will play at 6:30 p.m. and is on tour to honor Tony Gentry of the duo, who died in 2017.

There also will be a food, the Classy Chassis Car Show, carnival rides, games, multiple musical acts and more. All carnival rides will take 9-10 tickets each. Each ticket will be 60 cents. Carnival goers could also purchase 34 tickets for $20, 60 for $40, 120 for $60 and 250 for $115.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The car show will features classic stock cars (pre-1941 and 1941-1969), 1970-present cars and any year of street rod, muscle cars, motorcycles and others.

What to bring: People 16 or older must have a valid driver’s license or state or federal government-issued photo ID. For drivers, license, vehicle registration and proof of insurance are required. Medical alert and medical assistance animals are allowed.

Don’t bring: Weapons, alcohol, glass bottles, Illegal drugs or marijuana, fireworks or pets. People, vehicles, purses, hand-carried items and backpacks are subject to search.

How to get there: Those who are not in the Department of Defense should arrive using Interstate 5, Exit 119 and enter through the DuPont Gate. Drivers will present their ID, vehicle registration and proof of insurance and be directed to a satellite parking area where people will be shuttled to the stadiums. Those with military IDs with base access are able to enter at other gates. Parking is first come, firstserved. Carpooling is encouraged.