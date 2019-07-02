Walmart adds electric vehicle charging stations to 6 of its Washington stores

Walmart has introduced electric vehicle charging stations at six Washington state stores. Walmart

Walmart announced this week it now offers electric vehicle charging stations at a handful of its Washington state stores.

Site locations include Lacey, Vancouver, Spokane Valley, Mount Vernon, Everett and Covington.

The push is in collaboration with Electrify America, a subsidiary of Volkswagen Group of America, as part of developing a nationwide EV charging network. The plan “would make Walmart one of the largest retail hosts of EV charging stations across the United States,” concentrated along U.S. interstates, according to its news release.

“In many cases, EV drivers have the option to solely recharge at Walmart stores during their travels. Currently, more than 130 Walmart stores offer Electrify America EV charging options, and additional stations are expected to be installed at Walmart stores across 46 states,” according to the release.

Walmart introduced its first charging station last July in Hope, Arkansas. According to the retailer, “In the succeeding 11 months, Electrify America and Walmart have opened on average one new EV charging station every three days.”

Walmart said it “has an aspirational goal to be powered with 100 percent renewable energy, aiming to power 50 percent of its operations with renewable energy by 2025.”

For more information, go to https://www.electrifyamerica.com/locate-charger