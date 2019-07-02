A gay pride flag will be raised over the Tacoma Dome for the first time

The News Tribune

For the first time ever, a gay pride flag will be raised over the Tacoma Dome.

The City of Tacoma is raising the flag on Tuesday. The flag will wave over the Dome for the remainder of July.

The rainbow flag celebrates lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) pride.

“Thanks to @CityofTacoma this year the #pride colors will proudly wave from the top of the #TacomaDome,” the Rainbow Center tweeted on Tuesday. The center is the city’s drop-in and resource center for the LGBT community.

Tacoma Pride week runs July 12-21 with the city’s annual celebration on Saturday, July 13 from noon–6 p.m. on Pacific Avenue between South 7th and 9th Streets.