Governor elevates commissioner to judge on Pierce County Superior Court
A Pierce County Superior Court commissioner has been promoted to judge.
Gov. Jay Inslee appointed Sabrina Ahrens to the position on Wednesday, the Governor’s Office announced.
Ahrens will replace Judge Susan Serko who is retiring August 31.
As court commissioner Ahrens presides over civil and criminal hearings in Pierce County Superior Court.
“In just over two years at the Pierce County Superior Court, Commissioner Ahrens has earned the respect of her colleagues and the confidence of those who have appeared before her,” Inslee said in a statement.
Ahrens worked 14 years as a deputy prosecuting attorney in the Pierce County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. She also served as pro-tem judge for the Olympia and Lakewood Municipal Courts.
She holds a law degree from Seattle University School of Law and a bachelor’s degree from University of Washington.
