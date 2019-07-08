Mayor Pete is headed to Seattle later this month for grassroots fundraising event

This screenshot shows a grassroots event first announced online last week for Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg. actblue.com

South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg is bringing his Democratic presidential campaign to Washington state later this month.

In an announcement on nonprofit ActBlue’s website, tickets to the event, billed as “A Grassroots Event With Mayor Pete,” were made available last week.

Funds raised from the ticket sales go to his campaign.

Location of the fundraiser in Seattle, the site says, will be announced the week of the event. The event is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. July 23.





By Sunday, the most affordable tickets, listed at “friend” level of $25, were sold out.

Tickets for the event are still available, ranging from the $50 “supporter” level to the $1,000 “investor” level, which comes with a photo opp with the candidate.

$50 (supporter), $100 (advocate), and $500 (champion) tickets also are available.

The campaign did not immediately respond to questions about the event, including whether other stops, such as in Tacoma, would be part of his visit.





In February, Buttigieg came to Seattle for a free appearance at Seattle Public Library-Central Library to discuss his book, “Shortest Way Home: One Mayor’s Challenge And a Model for America’s Future,” a month after announcing an exploratory committee for his presidential run.

In a measure of how times change for candidates, that was when the organizers still tenuously pronounced his last name, and introduced him more formally as Peter, as heard on the podcast produced of the event.

That appearance also included his husband, Chasten, in the audience.

Buttigieg officially launched his campaign for president April 14 in South Bend.





The candidate has since been on a robust appearance schedule nationwide to gain more name recognition among voters.

He also has had to confront the challenges of juggling his mayoral duties in South Bend while continuing his campaign, leaving the trail in June and going back to South Bend after an officer-involved fatal shooting that stirred racial tensions in the city, amplified by the national spotlight.

He told an audience Sunday in New Orleans that “As we’ve faced our own challenges with racial equity in our city .... it’s important to accept responsibility for what needs to change, and I hope now the conversation can be a forward-looking one about racial equity in our time. because every candidate, and frankly, especially white candidates, need to find their voices on this issue.”

The South Bend Tribune reported in May he’d been on the road “for nearly half the days in recent months.” It also noted campaign dollars, not the public, were paying for his travel.





His fundraising totals in his campaign have been significant, with his second quarter results of $24.8 million coming in the highest of Democrats reporting campaign totals so far, even that of former Vice President Joe Biden.





He’s also been aggressive in launching new policy plans; on July 3 he detailed an expanded national service program. He also recently promoted a minority-focused small business plan.

Gov. Jay Inslee, who has made climate change the centerpiece of his own presidential campaign, most recently unveiled his education plan that would “enlist the Department of Education in the battle against climate change, calling for new investments in STEM in an effort to produce new technology aimed at producing technology to meet his administration’s clean energy goals,” according to The Hill website.

Washington state has seen sporadic appearances from other Democratic contenders early in this campaign cycle. Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang made a Seattle appearance in May, and Marianne Williamson brought her “Love America” tour to Seattle in June.

And, with the crowded field of 20+ candidates, add another to the list. Billionaire investor Tom Steyer is reportedly on the brink of launching his own campaign.