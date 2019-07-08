Local
Death notices for July 8, 2019
ADDINGTON Shawn E., 47, Sultan, June 20
AKINS Mike R., 59, Tacoma, June 20
ARENDS Joan A., 100, Tacoma, June 14
ASHLEY Freddie E., 62, Rainier, June 14
BLADE James G., 70, Tacoma, June 14
BOUTWELL Diana L., 69, Parkland, June 20
BULLEY William A., 70, Edgewood, June 14
BURBRIDGE Aileen H., 72, Edgewood, June 13
BURNSIDE Theresa A., 67, Lakewood, June 13
CADY James P., 61, Buckley, June 14
CARRANZA Victor S., 26, Wapato, June 13
CHINN Wayne Y., 61, Olympia, June 20
CHWASZCZEWSKI Michael S., 53, Milton, June 14
GREGOLINSKI Janek, 78, Tacoma, June 14
JACKSON Robert M., 51, Port Orchard, June 14
JONES Sharon A., 73, Arroyo Grande, Ca, June 20
JUNG Soo Y., 92, Tacoma, June 14
LENGACHER Abraham J., 39, Tacoma, June 14
MARTIN Joan L., 86, Tacoma, June 14
MILLER Bruce L., 67, Raymond, June 13
NELSON Cleo M., 93, Puyallup, June 14
NORRIS Laurel F., 78, Puyallup, June 14
ORR Wanda M., 79, Vancouver, June 14
PARKER Vance D., 63, Eatonville, June 13
PEREZ Alfred A., 81, Auburn, June 14
RASMUSSEN Josephine H., 90, Gig Harbor, June 14
RIEBE Lynette E., 74, Auburn, June 20
SCHULZE Michael C., 76, Fairbanks, Ak, June 14
SIMMONS Dean F., 75, Fircrest, June 13
SMITH Dorothy M., 89, Tacoma, June 14
SUTLIEF Raymond A., 75, Lakewood, June 13
TODD William M., 76, Tacoma, June 14
TURNER Dwayne, 55, Tacoma, June 20
VIETH Michael J., 57, Tacoma, June 14
YAZZIE Halbert M., 40, Ganado, Ar, June 14
