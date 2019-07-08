Local

Death notices for July 8, 2019

View more of The News Tribune’s death notices in our database.

ADDINGTON Shawn E., 47, Sultan, June 20

AKINS Mike R., 59, Tacoma, June 20

ARENDS Joan A., 100, Tacoma, June 14

ASHLEY Freddie E., 62, Rainier, June 14

BLADE James G., 70, Tacoma, June 14

BOUTWELL Diana L., 69, Parkland, June 20

BULLEY William A., 70, Edgewood, June 14

BURBRIDGE Aileen H., 72, Edgewood, June 13

BURNSIDE Theresa A., 67, Lakewood, June 13

CADY James P., 61, Buckley, June 14

CARRANZA Victor S., 26, Wapato, June 13

CHINN Wayne Y., 61, Olympia, June 20

CHWASZCZEWSKI Michael S., 53, Milton, June 14

GREGOLINSKI Janek, 78, Tacoma, June 14

JACKSON Robert M., 51, Port Orchard, June 14

JONES Sharon A., 73, Arroyo Grande, Ca, June 20

JUNG Soo Y., 92, Tacoma, June 14

LENGACHER Abraham J., 39, Tacoma, June 14

MARTIN Joan L., 86, Tacoma, June 14

MILLER Bruce L., 67, Raymond, June 13

NELSON Cleo M., 93, Puyallup, June 14

NORRIS Laurel F., 78, Puyallup, June 14

ORR Wanda M., 79, Vancouver, June 14

PARKER Vance D., 63, Eatonville, June 13

PEREZ Alfred A., 81, Auburn, June 14

RASMUSSEN Josephine H., 90, Gig Harbor, June 14

RIEBE Lynette E., 74, Auburn, June 20

SCHULZE Michael C., 76, Fairbanks, Ak, June 14

SIMMONS Dean F., 75, Fircrest, June 13

SMITH Dorothy M., 89, Tacoma, June 14

SUTLIEF Raymond A., 75, Lakewood, June 13

TODD William M., 76, Tacoma, June 14

TURNER Dwayne, 55, Tacoma, June 20

VIETH Michael J., 57, Tacoma, June 14

YAZZIE Halbert M., 40, Ganado, Ar, June 14

