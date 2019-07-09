Local

Death notices for July 9, 2019

View more of The News Tribune’s death notices in our database.

ALLEN Christopher D., 52, Lakewood, June 16

CANNON Claude K., 69, Spanaway, June 17

CLOSSON Phyllis M., 80, Tacoma, June 17

EDEBURN Janette I., 62, Shelton, June 17

EWICK Christopher L., 51, Lakewood, June 16

FAIRCHILD Connel C., 85, Anderson Island, June 17

FOWLER John M., 62, Puyallup, June 17

HILLIARY Lonnie S., 39, Tacoma, June 16

MEYERS Raymond L., 62, Montesano, June 16

NYLIN Marylyn A., 86, Puyallup, June 17

RAMIREZ Marie T., 83, Buena Park, Ca, June 17

REINHARDT Shawn T., 46, Orting, June 16

ROBINSON Barbara J., 84, Puyallup, June 17

SIMMONS John L., 64, Graham, June 16

SORENSEN Clyde E., 97, University Place, June 17

WATSON Michael K., 53, Tacoma, June 16

