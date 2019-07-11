Tacoma glassblower brings the fire to new Netflix show

Tacoma glass blower heats up new Netflix series ‘Blown Away” This trailer includes Tacoma glass blower Edgar Valentine, 22, a competitor on the Netflix series "Blown Away.” He’s one of 10 glass blowers vying for “Best in Show” over 10 30-minute episodes. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK This trailer includes Tacoma glass blower Edgar Valentine, 22, a competitor on the Netflix series "Blown Away.” He’s one of 10 glass blowers vying for “Best in Show” over 10 30-minute episodes.

Reality TV has finally reached glassblowing, and Tacoma is along for the ride.

A Tacoma glassblower will be competing on the new Netflix competition show, “Blown Away,” which premieres Friday on the subscription streaming service.

Edgar Valentine, 22, is one 10 glassblowers who are competing for a prize package worth $60,000.

Valentine started blowing glass at age 12 though the Hilltop Artists program at Jason Lee Middle School. He’s employed at the Tacoma Glassblowing Studio on South 23rd Street in Tacoma where he teaches beginning and intermediate glassblowing.

Currently, he’s a student at the prestigious Pilchuck Glass School in Stanwood. The school was founded in 1971 by Tacoma native and artist Dale Chihuly.





“Blown Away” operates in the classic reality show format: One glassblower is eliminated in each episode until only the winner is left. The top prize includes a week-long residency at the Corning Museum of Glass in New York.

Tacoma, of course, has its own Museum of Glass and hotshop.

The show is hosted by pop science YouTuber Nick Uhas with the assistance of glass artist Katherine Gray.





Gray will be a visiting artist at the Museum of Glass in Tacoma July 17-20.