Sunday is your chance to see Brewery Lofts for yourself in Tacoma

Brewery District apartments open Sunday Take a peek inside the new Brewery Lofts apartments in the Brewery Blocks Tacoma development. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Take a peek inside the new Brewery Lofts apartments in the Brewery Blocks Tacoma development.

Brewery Blocks Tacoma is ready to unveil its lofts.

The site, 2113 C Street in the historic Brewery District, will host its grand opening Sunday (July 14) from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The leasing office and model units will both be open for pre-leasing and tours.

“This project, adding four new floors to a 110-year-old structure, has been the most challenging of my 40-year career,” said Mike Bartlett, founder and CEO of Horizon Partners Northwest, in a news release.





Parking for Sunday’s event is available in the gravel lot on C Street across from the leasing office, along with street parking.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

According to tour details in the release: “The loft homes are available in two configurations. The open one-bedroom, one-bathroom homes range from 515-square-feet to 685-square-feet, with rents from $1,635 to $1,950. The two-bedroom, two-bathroom homes range from 1,008-square-feet to 1,050-square feet, with rents from $2,913 to $3,295.”

Rents do not include utilities.

So, what do you get for those rates? The amenities list includes gas fireplaces, upscale fixtures, rooftop deck with lounge, barbecue and dining area, rooftop view terrace, parcel delivery storage, private patios for some units, secure parking and restricted elevator access, and secure bike parking. Panoramic city and mountain views are available from some of the units.

Brewery Lofts also has retail and office space, now with two commercial tenants signed on – Incline Cider and Chapter 21, a bankruptcy law firm.

The Brewery Lofts building is one of six new or redeveloped buildings within the Brewery Blocks Tacoma development and aims to preserve as many structures and building materials as possible, with a projected September 2019 move-in date for the lofts as its first phase of completion.

A previous open-house event originally scheduled for last month was postponed after a miscommunication with the city over the occupancy permit.

More details available at breweryblockstacoma.com.