Two new measles cases in King County; nine confirmed since May

This is why measles is so dangerous Cleveland Clinic explains how measles comes on, develops, can get complicated and how to prevent the infectious disease. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Cleveland Clinic explains how measles comes on, develops, can get complicated and how to prevent the infectious disease.

Two more cases of measles have been confirmed in King County.

Public Health of Seattle and King County said a teenager and an infant have measles, and exposure to the public is possible. The teen was at the Auburn Community Center on July 6 between 2 and 11 p.m. before being diagnosed. The infant was not in public during the infectious period.

Both had been in contact with a person who had previously had measles.

Nine measles cases have been confirmed in King County since the beginning of May.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Measles is highly contagious and is spread through the air. It is marked by rash, fever and coughing. Symptoms usually appear in a window of 7 to 21 days after exposure. Measles is preventable through vaccination.