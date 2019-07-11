Local
Death notices for July 11, 2019
Five things to do when a loved one dies
View more of The News Tribune’s death notices in our database.
AROLA Delores L., 84, Tacoma, June 19
BACON Quenten A., 67, Auburn, June 19
BARKER Jason L., 41, Puyallup, June 19
BRUESKE Douglas J., 67, Federal Way, June 18
BRYANT Jerry B., 89, Tacoma, June 29
BUFFINGTON Charles R., 64, Tacoma, June 30
CARLSON Evelyn M., 93, Puyallup, June 28
CERBANA Herman P., 73, Lakewood, June 29
CHANG Jackie A., 72, Enumclaw, June 18
COX Vernon R., 93, Puyallup, June 19
CRUZ Joseph R., 65, Orting, June 18
ENSLOW Arlene F., 88, Lakewood, June 20
FINCH Kirk E., 81, Bremerton, June 20
FORD Carol A., 78, Orting, June 28
GILL Barbara M., 76, Spanaway, June 30
GILMAN Ralph D., 82, Maple Valley, June 19
GUTHRIE Marjorie L., 90, University Place, June 18
HAWKINS Marian J., 95, Tacoma, June 19
HOLDEN Dwight R., 85, University Place, June 18
JIN Young S., 41, Federal Way, June 30
JOHNSON Stafford, 66, Lakewood, June 30
KIEU Uan C., 71, Tacoma, July 5
LEMCO Mary J., 93, Bonney Laker, June 13
MANIBUSAN John P., 49, Spanaway, June 19
MCCORMICK Jean M., 82, Puyallup, June 19
MCVEY Ashley L., 27, Roy, June 29
OSSENKOP Jesse R., 46, Tacoma, June 30
ROWAN Steven K., 74, Eatonville, June 19
SIELOFF Illa O., 92, Milton, June 18
SMITH Charles R., 70, Tacoma, June 28
SNYDER Betty A., 96, Edgewood, June 25
SORENSEN Theodore L., 55, Sumner, June 29
STEBNER Terry L., 50, Gig Harbor, June 19
THOMAS Lynn C., 74, Gig Harbor, June 19
VEON Betty J., 70, Tacoma, June 19
WARD Don D., 96, Buckley, June 20
WILLIAMS Carol J., 77, Lakewood, June 29
Comments