Death notices for July 11, 2019

Losing someone isn't easy and there are many steps to be taken in handling their affairs. Here are five reminders that you may not have remembered in the midst of it all.
AROLA Delores L., 84, Tacoma, June 19

BACON Quenten A., 67, Auburn, June 19

BARKER Jason L., 41, Puyallup, June 19

BRUESKE Douglas J., 67, Federal Way, June 18

BRYANT Jerry B., 89, Tacoma, June 29

BUFFINGTON Charles R., 64, Tacoma, June 30

CARLSON Evelyn M., 93, Puyallup, June 28

CERBANA Herman P., 73, Lakewood, June 29

CHANG Jackie A., 72, Enumclaw, June 18

COX Vernon R., 93, Puyallup, June 19

CRUZ Joseph R., 65, Orting, June 18

ENSLOW Arlene F., 88, Lakewood, June 20

FINCH Kirk E., 81, Bremerton, June 20

FORD Carol A., 78, Orting, June 28

GILL Barbara M., 76, Spanaway, June 30

GILMAN Ralph D., 82, Maple Valley, June 19

GUTHRIE Marjorie L., 90, University Place, June 18

HAWKINS Marian J., 95, Tacoma, June 19

HOLDEN Dwight R., 85, University Place, June 18

JIN Young S., 41, Federal Way, June 30

JOHNSON Stafford, 66, Lakewood, June 30

KIEU Uan C., 71, Tacoma, July 5

LEMCO Mary J., 93, Bonney Laker, June 13

MANIBUSAN John P., 49, Spanaway, June 19

MCCORMICK Jean M., 82, Puyallup, June 19

MCVEY Ashley L., 27, Roy, June 29

OSSENKOP Jesse R., 46, Tacoma, June 30

ROWAN Steven K., 74, Eatonville, June 19

SIELOFF Illa O., 92, Milton, June 18

SMITH Charles R., 70, Tacoma, June 28

SNYDER Betty A., 96, Edgewood, June 25

SORENSEN Theodore L., 55, Sumner, June 29

STEBNER Terry L., 50, Gig Harbor, June 19

THOMAS Lynn C., 74, Gig Harbor, June 19

VEON Betty J., 70, Tacoma, June 19

WARD Don D., 96, Buckley, June 20

WILLIAMS Carol J., 77, Lakewood, June 29

