Body of Tacoma man recovered from Hood Canal waters after his rowboat is found adrift

Kitsap County Sheriff's Office

The body of a Tacoma man was recovered from Hood Canal Thursday after a resident first reported a drifting rowboat near Seabeck.

The Kitsap County Coroner identified the man as Douglas William Gant, 77.





Just before noon, a 911 caller reported the drifting boat. A registration check showed Gant as the owner. Gant’s family said he would use the boat to row to his sport utility boat moored off-shore, the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office said.

Sheriff’s deputies then checked a cabin in the 19900 block of Hood Point Road NW that Gant apparently used and found it empty.





Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Just after 2 p.m., people aboard a passing sailboat spotted Gant’s body in the water, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies recovered Gant’s body and turned it over to the coroner’s office. The cause of death will be determined after an autopsy on Monday.





The Sheriff’s Office said it does not suspect foul play in Gant’s death.





Along with the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office boat, patrol vessels from Central Kitsap Fire and Rescue, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Mason County Sheriff’s Office and the U. S. Coast Guard assisted in the search.