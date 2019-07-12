Local
Death notices for July 12, 2019
ADAMS Estes H., 68, Auburn, June 20
BRAZELL Jean A., 73, Tacoma, June 21
BUTLER Evelyn C., 56, Tacoma, June 21
CHAMORRO LOPEZ Ruddy F., 51, Bonney Lake, June 20
DIBBLE Deana R., 66, Lakewood, June 20
FISHER Donald G., 85, Puyallup, June 22
GADBERRY David A., 63, Puyallup, June 20
GIBSON-PRICE Lois, 76, Puyallup, June 22
GODWIN Frances C., 71, Tacoma, June 22
GRAFTON Constance J., 76, Sunset Beach, Ca, June 20
GUENTHER Arnold J., 75, Graham, June 22
HAMMERMASTER Richard E., 83, Puyallup, June 21
HORTON Dixie L., 64, Spanaway, June 21
HUBLER Edward F., 60, Lakewood, June 21
JUDD Diane L., 75, Tacoma, June 20
LANUM Claudia R., 74, Auburn, June 23
LATVALA Virginia M., 103, Tacoma, June 22
LIM SHUEN CHYE Eric J., 46, Tacoma, June 20
MOHR Norman J., 75, Lakewood, June 21
MUNOZ Delfino C., 76, Puyallup, June 24
OVERAA Stace J., 61, Roy, June 20
PEEPLES Alice L., 85, Lakewood, June 24
PETERSON Norbert C., 81, Gig Harbor, June 21
ROBINSON Thomas A., 83, University Place, June 21
RUSSELL Karen L., 68, Shelton, June 20
SMITH Steven M., 45, Buckley, June 20
STAATS Ward A., 87, Olympia, June 22
TOBACCO Martha J., 90, Tacoma, June 21
WASTMAN Bruce D., 76, Tacoma, June 20
WILLIAMS Ronald L., 63, Puyallup, June 20
WILLIAMS-KITCHEN Deborah M., 72, Graham, June 20
