Death notices for July 12, 2019

Five things to do when a loved one dies

Losing someone isn't easy and there are many steps to be taken in handling their affairs. Here are five reminders that you may not have remembered in the midst of it all. By
View more of The News Tribune’s death notices in our database.

ADAMS Estes H., 68, Auburn, June 20

BRAZELL Jean A., 73, Tacoma, June 21

BUTLER Evelyn C., 56, Tacoma, June 21

CHAMORRO LOPEZ Ruddy F., 51, Bonney Lake, June 20

DIBBLE Deana R., 66, Lakewood, June 20

FISHER Donald G., 85, Puyallup, June 22

GADBERRY David A., 63, Puyallup, June 20

GIBSON-PRICE Lois, 76, Puyallup, June 22

GODWIN Frances C., 71, Tacoma, June 22

GRAFTON Constance J., 76, Sunset Beach, Ca, June 20

GUENTHER Arnold J., 75, Graham, June 22

HAMMERMASTER Richard E., 83, Puyallup, June 21

HORTON Dixie L., 64, Spanaway, June 21

HUBLER Edward F., 60, Lakewood, June 21

JUDD Diane L., 75, Tacoma, June 20

LANUM Claudia R., 74, Auburn, June 23

LATVALA Virginia M., 103, Tacoma, June 22

LIM SHUEN CHYE Eric J., 46, Tacoma, June 20

MOHR Norman J., 75, Lakewood, June 21

MUNOZ Delfino C., 76, Puyallup, June 24

OVERAA Stace J., 61, Roy, June 20

PEEPLES Alice L., 85, Lakewood, June 24

PETERSON Norbert C., 81, Gig Harbor, June 21

ROBINSON Thomas A., 83, University Place, June 21

RUSSELL Karen L., 68, Shelton, June 20

SMITH Steven M., 45, Buckley, June 20

STAATS Ward A., 87, Olympia, June 22

TOBACCO Martha J., 90, Tacoma, June 21

WASTMAN Bruce D., 76, Tacoma, June 20

WILLIAMS Ronald L., 63, Puyallup, June 20

WILLIAMS-KITCHEN Deborah M., 72, Graham, June 20

