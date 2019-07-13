Local
A roundup of events in recent years at the Northwest Detention Center
Tacoma police block road to Northwest Detention Center following fatal shooting
Here is a rundown of our recent coverage of protests and other action at the Northwest Detention Center on the Tideflats before a police shooting Saturday.
November 2018
Medical examiner determines cause of immigration detainee’s death in Tacoma
Russian man who had been detained by immigration authorities has died in Tacoma
September 2018
Tacoma gets a win in effort to keep the Northwest Detention Center from growing
Hunger strikers sue to prohibit forced feeding at Tacoma immigration detention center
July 2018
Protesters press Tacoma City Council to take action against ICE detention center
June 2018
10 arrested outside Northwest Detention Center, Tacoma police say
Detention center protesters given 24 hours to tear down structures, Tacoma police say
Hundreds gather in Tacoma to protest policy separating migrant families
