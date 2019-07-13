A roundup of events in recent years at the Northwest Detention Center

Tacoma police block road to Northwest Detention Center following fatal shooting Tacoma police man a roadblock limiting access to the Northwest Detention Center on the Tacoma Tideflats. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Tacoma police man a roadblock limiting access to the Northwest Detention Center on the Tacoma Tideflats.

Here is a rundown of our recent coverage of protests and other action at the Northwest Detention Center on the Tideflats before a police shooting Saturday.

November 2018

Medical examiner determines cause of immigration detainee’s death in Tacoma

Russian man who had been detained by immigration authorities has died in Tacoma

September 2018

Tacoma gets a win in effort to keep the Northwest Detention Center from growing

People protesting Trump’s immigration policies gathered outside the Northwest Detention Center in Tacoma, Wash., on Sunday, July 1, 2018. About 300 people showed up for the protest. Joshua Bessex joshua.bessex@gateline.com

Hunger strikers sue to prohibit forced feeding at Tacoma immigration detention center

SHARE COPY LINK Maru Mora Villalpando talks to reporters outside the federal courthouse in Tacoma, about a lawsuit filed by hunger striking detainees at the immigration detention center in Tacoma. She is with an activist group that protests the detention center.

July 2018

Protesters press Tacoma City Council to take action against ICE detention center

SHARE COPY LINK Activists outside the Tacoma City Council meeting make a racket Tuesday night to protest U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcements holding of undocumented migrants at the Northwest Detention Center on the Tideflats.

June 2018

10 arrested outside Northwest Detention Center, Tacoma police say

Detention center protesters given 24 hours to tear down structures, Tacoma police say





SHARE COPY LINK Activists respond to notification by the city of Tacoma to remove all the camping structures erected since a protest began there Saturday outside the Northwest Detention Center on the Tideflats.

Hundreds gather in Tacoma to protest policy separating migrant families



