Strike averted as St. Joseph nurses reach agreement on new contract

Nurses, patients and supporters held an informational picket in March outside CHI Franciscan St. Joseph Medical Center in Tacoma. The nurses, in contract negotiations, seek safer working conditions.

Nurses at St. Joseph Medical Center nurses in Tacoma aren’t going to strike.

That’s the announcement, after 17 hours of negotiations with federal mediators, made by the Washington State Nurses Association on Saturday. The nurses tentatively agreed to a new contract with hospital administration.

A ratification vote on the tentative agreement is being scheduled, the Nurses Association said.





The nurses at the hospital were in contract negotiations for nearly a year with CHI Franciscan and have participated in 14 negotiation sessions.





