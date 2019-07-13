Local
Strike averted as St. Joseph nurses reach agreement on new contract
Nurses, patients and supporters rally in March for safer working conditions at St. Joe’s
Nurses at St. Joseph Medical Center nurses in Tacoma aren’t going to strike.
That’s the announcement, after 17 hours of negotiations with federal mediators, made by the Washington State Nurses Association on Saturday. The nurses tentatively agreed to a new contract with hospital administration.
A ratification vote on the tentative agreement is being scheduled, the Nurses Association said.
The nurses at the hospital were in contract negotiations for nearly a year with CHI Franciscan and have participated in 14 negotiation sessions.
