Death notices for July 16, 2019
AMPE Gary F., 82, Tacoma, June 26
BARNETT Mary J., 78, Sumner, June 25
CHAMBERS Ruth A., 85, Lakebay, June 25
CHOPP Melvyn F., 79, Gig Harbor, June 26
COLE Renee S., 93, Spanaway, June 27
CROUCH Donna M., 88, Tacoma, June 26
DAVENPORT Olivia A., 3 Months, Tacoma, June 25
DESPAIN Wanda L., 83, Bonney Lake, June 25
GATES Herbert D., 76, Gig Harbor, June 25
GUAJARDO-LUNASCO Ikaika L., 16, Spanaway, June 24
HADACHEK Katherine J., 77, Lakewood, June 26
JASTAD Donald C., 87, Orting, June 26
LEWIN John J., 62, Tacoma, June 25
MADICK Richard G., 61, Tacoma, June 25
MAWDSLEY Theodore W., 71, Tacoma, June 25
MILLER Michelle L., 42, Tacoma, June 25
PHAM Anh T., 98, Tacoma, June 26
RICHARDS James S., 57, University Place, June 25
ROWE Neil A., 91, Bonney Lake, June 25
RUTT Herman J., 79, Mercer Island, June 25
RYGH Ronald L., 77, Puyallup, June 27
SEASTRUM Gaven A., 16, Graham, June 25
SHELLER Jean B., 99, Gig Harbor, June 25
SOILEAU Bruce E., 73, Federal Way, June 25
SONGAO Geraldine J., 36, Puyallup, June 25
WEIGEL Lawrence, 95, Tacoma, June 25
YANG Anja, 96, Tacoma, June 26
