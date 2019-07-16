Local

Death notices for July 16, 2019

AMPE Gary F., 82, Tacoma, June 26

BARNETT Mary J., 78, Sumner, June 25

CHAMBERS Ruth A., 85, Lakebay, June 25

CHOPP Melvyn F., 79, Gig Harbor, June 26

COLE Renee S., 93, Spanaway, June 27

CROUCH Donna M., 88, Tacoma, June 26

DAVENPORT Olivia A., 3 Months, Tacoma, June 25

DESPAIN Wanda L., 83, Bonney Lake, June 25

GATES Herbert D., 76, Gig Harbor, June 25

GUAJARDO-LUNASCO Ikaika L., 16, Spanaway, June 24

HADACHEK Katherine J., 77, Lakewood, June 26

JASTAD Donald C., 87, Orting, June 26

LEWIN John J., 62, Tacoma, June 25

MADICK Richard G., 61, Tacoma, June 25

MAWDSLEY Theodore W., 71, Tacoma, June 25

MILLER Michelle L., 42, Tacoma, June 25

PHAM Anh T., 98, Tacoma, June 26

RICHARDS James S., 57, University Place, June 25

ROWE Neil A., 91, Bonney Lake, June 25

RUTT Herman J., 79, Mercer Island, June 25

RYGH Ronald L., 77, Puyallup, June 27

SEASTRUM Gaven A., 16, Graham, June 25

SHELLER Jean B., 99, Gig Harbor, June 25

SOILEAU Bruce E., 73, Federal Way, June 25

SONGAO Geraldine J., 36, Puyallup, June 25

WEIGEL Lawrence, 95, Tacoma, June 25

YANG Anja, 96, Tacoma, June 26

