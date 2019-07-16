It’s a boy! Endangered tapir gives birth at Tacoma zoo

It’s a boy! Adorable endangered tapir calf first-ever born at Point Defiance Zoo A fuzzy, mega-cute endangered Malayan tapir calf was born on Friday, July 12, 2019. The calf, which looks like a brown-and-white striped watermelon, is the first-ever born at the zoo in its 114-year-history. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A fuzzy, mega-cute endangered Malayan tapir calf was born on Friday, July 12, 2019. The calf, which looks like a brown-and-white striped watermelon, is the first-ever born at the zoo in its 114-year-history.

Tacoma’s Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium has a new resident.

The zoo’s female endangered Malayan tapir, Yuna, gave birth to a male baby July 12.

Tapirs are large herbivores that look similar to a pig with a short trunk. It’s estimated that there are about 2,500 left in Thailand, Malaysia and Sumatra, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

The young male is currently brown and spotted, camouflage that allows him to hide from predators. In a year or so, he will look like a smaller, typical black-and-white tapir.

Yuna and the zoo’s other tapir, a male named Baku, also 5, were introduced in spring 2018, even though both have been with Point Defiance Zoo for some time. Baku arrived in 2015 from the Denver Zoo and Yuna arrived a year later from Mexico.

The baby tapir will be kept out of public view in a bedroom in the Asian Forest Sanctuary while the he nurses and gets his bearings.

The zoo will hold a public poll to vote on the new tapir’s name.