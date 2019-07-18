You’ll have a chance next month to tour developing South Hill retirement community

South Hill retirement community holds ribbon cutting Wesley Bradley Park, a 19-acre property on South Hill, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. The grand opening will start at 1 p.m. on August 25 and will allow for self-guided tours of the property. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Wesley Bradley Park, a 19-acre property on South Hill, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. The grand opening will start at 1 p.m. on August 25 and will allow for self-guided tours of the property.

A retirement community long in development in Puyallup will have a grand opening event for the public in August.

Wesley Bradley Park, a 19-acre property on South Hill, has been in development since early 2015. Construction began in March 2017, and it has been partially open since summer 2018 when residents began moving into its condo-style apartments.

The site features a five-story Lodge with 99 independent living residences, 50 Commons apartments with assisted living services and a Brownstone with 32 condo-style apartments.

The grand opening, starting at 1 p.m. Aug. 25, will allow for self-guided tours and will feature music, hors d’oeuvres, giveaways and prizes.

The development held a ribbon cutting this week with the Puyallup/Sumner Chamber of Commerce. It’s the third Wesley site in the area, joining Wesley Des Moines and Wesley Lea Hill in Auburn.

A fourth site, Wesley at Tehaleh in Bonney Lake, is in the works. That campus will include pickleball courts, walking trails, resident gardens, pet wash, underground parking, electric vehicle charging stations and outdoor patios and fire pits.

Amenities at the Puyallup location include a health-and-wellness center, a learning center/theater, multiple dining venues, a creative arts center, a wood shop, a chapel/auditorium, a beauty salon, a club room and a library.

It has partnered with Pierce College for programs through Wesley U, a free continuing education program funded by Wesley Community Foundation.

Future development in the community includes an additional Brownstone with 24 to 36 apartments and a care center for skilled nursing and rehabilitation services.

The Arbor, its memory care neighborhood, will open with 17 apartments once state licensing has been approved.

For more information, go to wesleychoice.org/communities/bradley-park