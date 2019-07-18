Goodbye, potholes. Street projects to begin in Tacoma’s North End

So long, potholes. Tacoma continues street fixes this summer Starting this summer, crews will start repaving some of Tacoma’s North End streets and installing ADA-approved curb ramps for sidewalks. Since 2016, the Tacoma Streets Initiative has improved 1,754 out of 5,614 blocks within the city. July 17, 2019 Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Starting this summer, crews will start repaving some of Tacoma’s North End streets and installing ADA-approved curb ramps for sidewalks. Since 2016, the Tacoma Streets Initiative has improved 1,754 out of 5,614 blocks within the city. July 17, 2019

So long, bumpy streets.

In late August, crews will start repaving some of Tacoma’s North End streets and installing curb ramps for sidewalks.

“The project will improve the roadway infrastructure by providing a safer driving surface for vehicles and bicycles and replace curb ramps to meet ADA standards,” according to city documents.

The city is paying $2 million to Puget Paving and Construction Inc. for overlays, installation of storm pipes and cement concrete curb ramps that are ADA approved. City Council approved a purchase resolution on Tuesday.

The project, called Streets Imitative Package 17, covers 18 blocks of residential streets. It’s expected to be completed this December, according to the public works department.

The projects are part of the city Streets Initiative, which was passed by voters in 2015. The initiative aims to collect $325 million to fund street repair and maintenance, safety improvements, freight access roads, pothole repair, bike and pedestrian projects and school zone safety enhancements.

Since 2016, the initiative has improved 1,754 blocks out of 5,614, according to city data.

In 2018, the city improved a total of 815 blocks by laying down asphalt or sealing cracks. So far in 2019, the city has improved 95 blocks.

The city considers cost, condition of the existing street, proximity to other projects and partnerships with utilities when deciding which streets to work on, according to the public works department.

Streets involved in the package include:

▪ North 48th Street

▪ North Shirley Street

▪ North Gove Street

▪ North Bennett Street

▪ North Winnifred

▪ North 42nd Street

▪ North 43rd Street

▪ North 44th Street

▪ North Ferdinand Street

▪ McBride Street