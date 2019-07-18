More than 4,000 affected by widespread power outage in Lakewood

Tacoma Public Utilities

A widespread power outage Thursday knocked out electricity to thousands in Lakewood.

The outage was reported about 10:30 a.m. and affected about 4,000 homes and businesses in the area around Oakbrook.

Pierce College at Fort Steilacoom tweeted that its campus lost power and they would make a decision at noon whether to dismiss classes for the rest of the day.

A car crash took down a power pole and caused the outage, according to Tacoma Public Utilities.

“We expect to have power restored shortly,” TPU tweeted at 11:10 a.m.

Customers without power can call 253-502-8602. Outage and restoration times can be seen at mytpu.org/outage.