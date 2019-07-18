Local
Man struck, killed by semi while crossing Tacoma street
Police investigate fatal collision in Tacoma
Tacoma police on Thursday were investigating after a semi truck hit and killed a pedestrian.
The collision took place about 12:35 p.m. near East 28th and East R streets.
Officers are asking drivers to avoid the area and expect closures on Bay Street.
The “investigation will interrupt traffic for a couple of hours,” the department tweeted.
The 50-year-old truck driver was traveling east on East 28th Street when he struck the man. A police spokeswoman said the driver remained on scene and did not appear to be intoxicated.
A witness said the semi driver had a green light and couldn’t stop in time to avoid the pedestrian, who was crossing the street.
The victim has not been identified.
