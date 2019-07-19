Local
Death notices for July 19, 2019
ALLEN Diana D., 81, Longbranch, June 24
ALLEN Earl R., 77, Tacoma, June 15
BABCOCK Richard M., 84, Graham, June 22
BARD Dennis J., 61, Port Orchard, June 15
BEARSCOVE Martin E., 74, Spanaway, June 22
BEATTIE David G., 89, Puyallup, June 27
BOGLE Judy H., 88, Tacoma, June 27
BOURQUE Luningning A., 66, Pineville, Lo, June 16
BROWN Geraldine R., 79, Bonney Lake, June 15
BRUCE Linda K., 71, Tacoma, June 26
BURKET Joyce H., 85, Tacoma, June 15
CAMACHO FERNANDEZ Judy A., 44, Unknown, Un, June 18
CANNON Evelyn M., 93, Gig Harbor, June 25
CHEIKH Jacqueline K., 68, Tacoma, June 26
CLOT Kirby F., 69, Seattle, June 26
COLLINS Angel L., 15, Graham, June 25
CRETTOL Victoria L., 56, Lakewood, June 7
FOWLER Mark W., 62, Tacoma, June 24
GABUAT Natividad M., 86, Seattle, June 16
GALLAGHER James, 68, Lakewood, June 12
GONZALEZ Roberta L., 61, Sunnyvale, Ca, June 26
GRAYBEAL Helen L., 98, Tacoma, June 16
GUIMOND Luc, 61, Chicoutimi, Qu, June 22
GUZMAN Cecilia B., 71, Bremerton, June 15
HAMILTON Lois, 90, Gig Harbor, June 16
HANCOCK Charles V., 70, Puyallup, June 15
HANSEN Laurette M., 95, University Place, June 16
HASFJORD Karen E., 74, Spanaway, June 26
HAYES June C., 93, University Place, June 26
HEFTY Peter M., 57, Puyallup, June 25
HOLLY Brittnay M., 32, Tacoma, June 26
HOWARD Linda J., 67, Tacoma, June 23
HUNTER John S., 76, Tacoma, June 16
IKEMOTO Sue S., 86, Tacoma, June 26
IRAHETA AGUILAR Edwin E., 33, Tacoma, June 25
JACOBS Louise M., 101, Tacoma, June 21
JONES Owen D., 71, Ocean Shores, June 15
KASTNER Karl R., 82, Tacoma, June 26
KELLER Matthew J., 57, Bonney Lake, June 23
LINDSEY Delores R., 80, Tacoma, June 15
LOVE Ronald J., 87, Tacoma, June 15
MACK Jessica L., 56, Bonney Lake, June 26
MANTIA Walter F., 80, Lakewood, June 14
MAURITSENN Jerrsie, 02 Hours, Parkland, June 4
MCABEE Susan M., 68, Tacoma, June 15
MCKINNON James R., 80, University Place, June 15
MILLER Pamela S., 60, Lakewood, June 21
OXIER Clarence L., 85, Gig Harbor, June 17
OZANICH James W., 76, Tacoma, June 3
PAULSON Gladys P., 76, Puyallup, June 25
PETERSON Vincent D., 01 Years, Spanaway, June 26
PORTERFIELD John D., 75, Puyallup, June 22
POTTER Barbara J., 82, Graham, June 15
POWERS Mamie E., 88, Lakewood, June 25
PRINGLE Donald M., 65, Puyallup, June 26
RAMBO Marilyn C., 86, Tacoma, June 26
RASMUSSEN Steven A., 64, Puyallup, June 16
REDFORD Dallas J., 76, Gig Harbor, June 15
REIS Sharon A., 80, Spanaway, June 4
RICHARDSON Michael J., 67, Tacoma, June 16
ROSS Mary L., 86, Tacoma, June 15
ROSSI Louis J., 91, University Place, June 23
SEVERINO Constance L., 76, Puyallup, June 16
SLOAN Bernard L., 65, Lakewood, June 15
SMITH Jessie F., 87, Spanaway, June 19
SMITH Marion L., 85, Puyallup, June 15
STABILE Emanuel A., 79, Puyallup, June 17
STIMPSON Josette M., 81, Fox Island, June 15
SWANSON Royce L., 76, Gig Harbor, June 26
SYKES Dennis C., 77, Puyallup, June 15
THOMASSON Shirley A., 83, Fox Island, June 27
THORP James N., 69, Bonney Lake, June 16
TORVEND Alice J., 93, Tacoma, June 25
URBACK John R., 87, Lake Tapps, June 23
VANLAANEN William C., 69, Gig Harbor, June 16
VARICK Helyn R., 85, University Place, June 22
WHITE Ralph L., 69, Tacoma, June 25
WILSON Barbara A., 64, Tacoma, June 21
WILSON Iris R., 84, Gig Harbor, June 20
WOOD James L., 67, Eatonville, June 15
ZOOK Evelyn V., 90, Gig Harbor, June 25
