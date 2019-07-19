Local

Death notices for July 19, 2019

ALLEN Diana D., 81, Longbranch, June 24

ALLEN Earl R., 77, Tacoma, June 15

BABCOCK Richard M., 84, Graham, June 22

BARD Dennis J., 61, Port Orchard, June 15

BEARSCOVE Martin E., 74, Spanaway, June 22

BEATTIE David G., 89, Puyallup, June 27

BOGLE Judy H., 88, Tacoma, June 27

BOURQUE Luningning A., 66, Pineville, Lo, June 16

BROWN Geraldine R., 79, Bonney Lake, June 15

BRUCE Linda K., 71, Tacoma, June 26

BURKET Joyce H., 85, Tacoma, June 15

CAMACHO FERNANDEZ Judy A., 44, Unknown, Un, June 18

CANNON Evelyn M., 93, Gig Harbor, June 25

CHEIKH Jacqueline K., 68, Tacoma, June 26

CLOT Kirby F., 69, Seattle, June 26

COLLINS Angel L., 15, Graham, June 25

CRETTOL Victoria L., 56, Lakewood, June 7

FOWLER Mark W., 62, Tacoma, June 24

GABUAT Natividad M., 86, Seattle, June 16

GALLAGHER James, 68, Lakewood, June 12

GONZALEZ Roberta L., 61, Sunnyvale, Ca, June 26

GRAYBEAL Helen L., 98, Tacoma, June 16

GUIMOND Luc, 61, Chicoutimi, Qu, June 22

GUZMAN Cecilia B., 71, Bremerton, June 15

HAMILTON Lois, 90, Gig Harbor, June 16

HANCOCK Charles V., 70, Puyallup, June 15

HANSEN Laurette M., 95, University Place, June 16

HASFJORD Karen E., 74, Spanaway, June 26

HAYES June C., 93, University Place, June 26

HEFTY Peter M., 57, Puyallup, June 25

HOLLY Brittnay M., 32, Tacoma, June 26

HOWARD Linda J., 67, Tacoma, June 23

HUNTER John S., 76, Tacoma, June 16

IKEMOTO Sue S., 86, Tacoma, June 26

IRAHETA AGUILAR Edwin E., 33, Tacoma, June 25

JACOBS Louise M., 101, Tacoma, June 21

JONES Owen D., 71, Ocean Shores, June 15

KASTNER Karl R., 82, Tacoma, June 26

KELLER Matthew J., 57, Bonney Lake, June 23

LINDSEY Delores R., 80, Tacoma, June 15

LOVE Ronald J., 87, Tacoma, June 15

MACK Jessica L., 56, Bonney Lake, June 26

MANTIA Walter F., 80, Lakewood, June 14

MAURITSENN Jerrsie, 02 Hours, Parkland, June 4

MCABEE Susan M., 68, Tacoma, June 15

MCKINNON James R., 80, University Place, June 15

MILLER Pamela S., 60, Lakewood, June 21

OXIER Clarence L., 85, Gig Harbor, June 17

OZANICH James W., 76, Tacoma, June 3

PAULSON Gladys P., 76, Puyallup, June 25

PETERSON Vincent D., 01 Years, Spanaway, June 26

PORTERFIELD John D., 75, Puyallup, June 22

POTTER Barbara J., 82, Graham, June 15

POWERS Mamie E., 88, Lakewood, June 25

PRINGLE Donald M., 65, Puyallup, June 26

RAMBO Marilyn C., 86, Tacoma, June 26

RASMUSSEN Steven A., 64, Puyallup, June 16

REDFORD Dallas J., 76, Gig Harbor, June 15

REIS Sharon A., 80, Spanaway, June 4

RICHARDSON Michael J., 67, Tacoma, June 16

ROSS Mary L., 86, Tacoma, June 15

ROSSI Louis J., 91, University Place, June 23

SEVERINO Constance L., 76, Puyallup, June 16

SLOAN Bernard L., 65, Lakewood, June 15

SMITH Jessie F., 87, Spanaway, June 19

SMITH Marion L., 85, Puyallup, June 15

STABILE Emanuel A., 79, Puyallup, June 17

STIMPSON Josette M., 81, Fox Island, June 15

SWANSON Royce L., 76, Gig Harbor, June 26

SYKES Dennis C., 77, Puyallup, June 15

THOMASSON Shirley A., 83, Fox Island, June 27

THORP James N., 69, Bonney Lake, June 16

TORVEND Alice J., 93, Tacoma, June 25

URBACK John R., 87, Lake Tapps, June 23

VANLAANEN William C., 69, Gig Harbor, June 16

VARICK Helyn R., 85, University Place, June 22

WHITE Ralph L., 69, Tacoma, June 25

WILSON Barbara A., 64, Tacoma, June 21

WILSON Iris R., 84, Gig Harbor, June 20

WOOD James L., 67, Eatonville, June 15

ZOOK Evelyn V., 90, Gig Harbor, June 25

