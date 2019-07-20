Police make arrest in Bonney Lake stranger stabbing

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Police have arrested a suspect in connection with the stabbing of an 18-year-old man in Bonney Lake.

The stabbing occurred early Friday after the victim and his friends got into an argument with a stranger in a wooded area between state Route 410 and South Prairie Road just after midnight.

Detectives identified the suspect Friday afternoon as a 38-year-old man from Bonney Lake.

The suspect was located by patrol officers late Friday night or early Saturday, Bonney Lake police said. He was interviewed by detectives and then booked into Pierce County Jail for assault.

The weapon used in the stabbing has not been found.

After the stabbing, the victim’s friends called 911, and East Pierce paramedics treated the victim on scene before taking him to a nearby hospital.

He suffered a single stab wound to the chest and was listed in stable condition.