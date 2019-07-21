Man shot by Tacoma police officer during traffic stop

Washington state crimes by the numbers The Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs 2017 Crime in Washington Annual Report details crimes against persons, property and society statistics from agencies that serve about 92% of the state. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs 2017 Crime in Washington Annual Report details crimes against persons, property and society statistics from agencies that serve about 92% of the state.

A man in his mid-20s was taken to an area hospital Sunday morning with a life-threatening injury after he was shot by a Tacoma police officer following a traffic stop, a spokeswoman for the department said.

About 10:45 a.m., the officer stopped the man in his vehicle in the area of South 40th Street and G Street, Officer Loretta Cool said. It wasn’t immediately clear what triggered the traffic stop, she said.

The man then got out of the vehicle with a rifle, Cool said.

The officer gave several commands to the man, but after he failed to comply, he was shot, she said. It also wasn’t immediately known how many times the officer fired his weapon.

The officer has been with Tacoma police for 10 years and nine months, Cool said.

The man in his mid-20s was taken to St. Joseph Medical Center, she said.