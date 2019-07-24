Illegal fireworks cause thousands in damage in Tacoma, report shows

Tips to staying safe while using fireworks With the Fourth of July approaching, it's important to remain safe when making a personal firework show. This video goes through the top tips for staying safe with fireworks. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK With the Fourth of July approaching, it's important to remain safe when making a personal firework show. This video goes through the top tips for staying safe with fireworks.

Fireworks-related incidents caused thousands of dollars in damage in Tacoma around the Fourth of July holiday this year.

Between June 26 and July 6, the Tacoma Fire Department responded to 23 incidents caused by fireworks. That’s from a total call volume of 1,520, including 107 fires.

The fireworks-related incidents caused $7,759 in damage, according to the city’s 2019 After Action Report. Of those incidents, 15 were grass, brush or tree fires, four were dumpster fires, two were structure fires and two were other types of outside fires. Eight incidents occurred on the Fourth of July.

During the reporting period, TFD treated and transported three people from Firecracker Alley, an annual fireworks market located on the Tideflats.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

In 2018, TFD responded to 30 fireworks-related incidents causing $119,660 in damage. In 2017, the department responded to 22 fireworks-related incidents causing $650,814 in damage.

“Damage amounts can vary a great deal based on what catches on fire,” Tacoma Fire spokesman Joe Meinecke said.

Most fireworks-related incidents burn outdoors in grass or trees, Meinecke said, but structure fire cause the most damage.

“In 2017, fireworks landed on the back deck of an apartment building causing a large loss fire, and last year a significant house fire accounted for much of the damage estimates,” Meinecke said. “There were no major structure fires started by fireworks during the 2019 reporting period.”

Personal use of fireworks are banned for those living within city limits. Violators are subject to a $257 fine and the confiscation of their fireworks.