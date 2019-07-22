Stadium District Hub and Tap Room are closing. No more in-house brewing for now

The Hub Tacoma and Tap Room in the Stadium District are closing The Hub Tacoma and Tap Room in the Stadium District are closing Saturday. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Hub Tacoma and Tap Room in the Stadium District are closing Saturday.

The Hub Tacoma and Tap Room in the Stadium District are closing Saturday, the company that owns the businesses said on its Facebook page.

“We have faced declining revenues for several years,” the Monday post said. “The company faced substantial financial challenges when we purchased Harmon Brewing Co. last year. These decisions have been difficult, but this will allow us to reinvest in our other restaurants.”

Harmon Brewing also has restaurants in downtown Tacoma, South Hill and Gig Harbor. Kristyn Gronka, the company’s head of human resources, told The News Tribune on Monday that those locations are not closing.

Gronka said job positions are open at those locations for interested employees of the Hub and Tap Room and that those employees were notified about the closures last week.

The closures mean Harmon Brewing won’t have in-house brewing for the time being.

Gronka said the company’s brewer “has been brewing like a mad man the last month to have a back stock of kegs.”

When that gets low, the plan is to subcontract to have someone else brew the company’s beer, Gronka said. The goal is to reestablish in-house brewing, she said.

Meanwhile, she said, the company wants to thank the staff and regulars at the closing locations.

“We’re really sad about this, but something needs to happen to keep everyone else good to go,” Gronka said.

The Harmon properties have reportedly been on the market.

“We were looking for investors to buy into the company, and we’re still looking,” Gronka said.

Real estate broker Kyle Prosser told The News Tribune via email in June that the Harmon Brewing locations in Gig Harbor, South Hill, downtown Tacoma and Stadium District, as well as the Tap Room, were on the market for $2 million.

Contacted Monday, Prosser said the Stadium District Hub and Tap Room “are now back in the possession of the building owners and not being offered for sale any longer by me.”

Prosser said in June that the Harmon owners, who had acquired the properties about six months earlier, wanted to sell to someone “interested in maintaining the locations, branding and history of the Harmon. They have every intent of keeping staff, brand, etc.”

Asked for the names of the new owners at that time, Prosser said they’d asked him not to share anything else.

Business and property records gave different names associated with the company, which celebrated its 20th anniversary in 2017.

Gronka said the Hub Tacoma opened in 2008 and the adjacent Tap Room opened in 2012.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.