Sex offender registrations in Pierce County

What is sexual violence? Sexual violence is a social and public health problem in the U.S. The National Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Survey says nearly 1 in 2 women and 1 in 5 men experienced sexual violence victimization other than rape at some point in their lives. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Sexual violence is a social and public health problem in the U.S. The National Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Survey says nearly 1 in 2 women and 1 in 5 men experienced sexual violence victimization other than rape at some point in their lives.

The following convicted sex offenders have recently registered to live in Pierce County.

Each is categorized as a Level 3 sex offender — those considered most likely to commit similar crimes. None is wanted by law enforcement officers at this time.

All convicted sex offenders registered to live in Tacoma and Pierce County are listed on the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department’s website at piercesheriff.org.

Winston Motley

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Winston Motley Tacoma Police Department

Age: 55.

Description: 5 feet 7 and 185 pounds, black hair with brown eyes.

Where registered to live: 2300 block of Fawcett Avenue, Tacoma.

Criminal history: Convicted in 1988 of second-degree rape in King County for sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl at gunpoint. Convicted in 2001 of voyeurism in King County for watching a female co-worker use the restroom. Convicted in 2003 of communication with a minor for immoral purposes in King County for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl.

Sex offender treatment: He participated in a treatment program while at the state’s Special Commitment Center.

For more information: Call Tacoma police Det. Christie Yglesias at 253-591-5869.

Elmer Mutchler

Elmer Mutchler Tacoma Police Department

Age: 53.

Description: 5 feet 9 and 180 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Where registered to live: 7300 block of South Park Avenue, Tacoma.

Criminal history: Convicted in 1981 of lewd and lascivious conduct in Washington County, Idaho, for sexually assaulting a 4-year-old girl. Convicted in 1985 of indecent liberties in Yakima County for sexually assaulting a 19-year-old woman at knife-point.

Sex offender treatment: He participated in a treatment program while at the state’s Special Commitment Center.

For more information: Call Tacoma police Det. Christie Yglesias at 253-591-5869.