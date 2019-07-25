New Tacoma Mall movie complex could include expanded eating and drinking options

An example of a Marcus Theatres site from its Facebook page. Marcus Theatres

A 10-screen multiplex theater with stadium seating and a bar is planned for the spot at the Tacoma Mall where Sears once stood.

Marcus Theatres filed its plans with the city July 25.

Marcus Theatres, based in Milwaukee, runs a mix of movie taverns that offer dining options and theaters in 17 states, primarily in the Midwest and southern United States.

Many of its theaters feature “Dream Lounger” reclining seating, “with seven feet of legroom between the rows.”

The movie taverns offer full-service restaurants or lounges, pick-up or counter service or in-theater dining.

The mall location, Tacoma 10, would be its first Northwest site and include concessions and a bar.

Construction is listed tentatively as starting in September. Plans for now are still in the preliminary early stages and could change.

No more details were immediately available about the project from either a Marcus representative or Tacoma Mall media representative, both contacted Wednesday by The News Tribune.