Motorcycle crash shuts down Pacific Highway in Fife

Police investigate car and motorcycle collision at Fife intersection

Emergency crews work the scene of a collision between a car and motorcycle on Pacific Highway East and 59th Avenue Court East in Fife. By
A motorcyclist was seriously injured when he hit a car turning in front of him on Pacific Highway East in Fife Thursday afternoon, Fife police said.

As of 4 p.m., Pacific Highway East was shut down between 59th Avenue Court East and 54th Avenue East while police investigated, according to spokesman Tom Thompson.

The collision happened around 2 p.m. when the motorcycle driver, headed south on 59th Avenue Court East, entered the intersection at Pacific Highway East.

A car that was northbound on 59th Avenue Court East turned left in front of the motorcycle.

The collision threw the motorcyclist from his bike.

“He got some pretty severe injuries, and he was immediately transported to the hospital,” Thompson said.

The car driver was treated at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, Thompson said.

