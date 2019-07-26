Paddle boarder drowns in Spanaway Lake

Men stroll along Spanaway Lake in Spanaway Lake Park, February 21, 2019. phaley@thenewstribune.com

A paddle boarder who fell in Spanaway Lake Thursday drowned after being unable to get back on his board, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

The man, believed to be in his 50s, has not been identified.

Residents of a condominium in the 17300 block of Spanaway Loop Road South were looking out their window at the lake when they noticed a man struggling to swim and called 911.

Within a few minutes, the man disappeared beneath the surface of the water.

Rescue divers, deputies and paramedics responded to the scene and were able to get the paddle boarder out of the lake.

He was taken to St. Clare Hospital in Lakewood, where he was pronounced dead.