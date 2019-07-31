Free Goodwill job training launches again in August; other programs also available

Free Goodwill job training launches again in August Goodwill of the Olympics & Rainier Region is about to launch another free career program. Through the program, students can earn multiple certifications and training for entry-level positions in manufacturing and the warehouse industry. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Goodwill of the Olympics & Rainier Region is about to launch another free career program. Through the program, students can earn multiple certifications and training for entry-level positions in manufacturing and the warehouse industry.

Goodwill of the Olympics & Rainier Region is about to launch another free career program.

Its Warehouse and Advanced Manufacturing program is taught and simulcast from its Milgard Work Opportunity Center, 714 S. 27th Street, in Tacoma. The program includes support instructors in Longview and Yakima and is taught in partnership with the Aerospace Joint Apprenticeship Committee and advanced manufacturing companies, which support the program and hire its graduates.

Through the program, students can earn multiple certifications and training for entry-level positions in manufacturing and the warehouse industry.

Certifications include: Forklift/Scissor Lift, OSHA 10, Flagger, First Aid/CPR, LEAN, Basic Computer, and Career Readiness Program.

Public orientations at the work center begin Aug. 28, and the course runs from Sept. 20 to Dec. 13, Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

For more information, email garubaa@goodwillwa.org or call 253-573-6654. Information also is available online at https://bit.ly/33b90s2 and https://www.goodwillwa.org/training/programs/ for more career training programs.

Other events, programs

▪ WorkForce Central is presenting a Future of Work Forum, with author and futurist Martin Ford, author of “Rise of the Robots” and “Architects of Intelligence.”

The forum will highlight what workers may be facing, and what’s happening locally, when it comes to workforce automation.

The forum is 4:30 p.m. Sept. 26, University Y Student Center, Rooms 303 and 304, 1710 Market St., Tacoma. Early-bird tickets of $25 are at https://bit.ly/332IReC

▪ Pierce County Library branches have become official satellite offices for WorkSource job seeker and worker services. For job seekers, the branches offer computers where job seekers can find online workforce development services. The branches also offer free Microsoft technology certifications, WorkSource workshops, programs and more.

The library network has long been involved in helping patrons with their job searches. For more programs, go to https://jbc.mypcls.org/