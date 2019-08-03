California startup enters Tacoma market to offer lawn service and more

Lawn Love has expanded its app-based lawn care services to Tacoma.

Looking for lawn care? A southern-California-based startup has expanded into the Tacoma market for just that.

Lawn Love, an app-based service already available in 120 U.S. cities, is now operating in the Tacoma area and elsewhere in the state.

The company partners with small lawn-care businesses to offer basic services such as mowing, weeding, aeration, gutter clearing and snow removal. (Remember that for the next Snowmageddon.)

“The average lawn care company in Washington has only two employees and lacks the resources to modernize their business models. By partnering with us, these small business owners receive software and support that enables them to compete with dominating, corporate lawn care providers,” founder and CEO Jeremy Yamaguchi said in a recent release announcing the Tacoma expansion.

The company says it screens its independent contractors on work eligibility, prior lawn experience and equipment.

Prices start at around $30 for smaller properties and rise according to size and distance a provider has to drive.

“Our system automatically generates a quote by using satellite images to measure the size of your lawn,” according to Yamaguchi.

The services are app-based, or you can go to the website, https://lawnlove.com/ to check your ZIP code and see whether your neighborhood is included.

For more information, go to Lawn Love’s website or call 800-706-4117.