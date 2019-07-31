CEO leaves one month after Tacoma psychiatric hospital opens. Temporary leader appointed

Another mental health hospital proposed for Tacoma A new 105-bed mental health hospital has been proposed for Tacoma by Signature Healthcare. The location is a few blocks west of the Wellfound Behaviorial Health Hospital recently opened by MultiCare and CHI Franciscan. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A new 105-bed mental health hospital has been proposed for Tacoma by Signature Healthcare. The location is a few blocks west of the Wellfound Behaviorial Health Hospital recently opened by MultiCare and CHI Franciscan.

A newly opened behavioral health hospital in Tacoma is in search of a new permanent CEO after its first one left shortly after the facility opened.

Wellfound Behavioral Health Hospital’s former CEO, Maureen Womack, departed in June, one month after the hospital’s opening in May and 18 months after the hospital’s operators, Alliance for South Sound Health, announced her hiring.

No reason was given for Womack’s departure.

Womack had relocated from Arizona to the Tacoma area to lead Wellfound, a joint venture of CHI Franciscan and MultiCare under a partnership formed under the alliance.

She previously oversaw the startup of psychiatric hospital Cornerstone Behavioral Health-El Dorado in Tucson, also serving as its CEO, and came with more than 20 years of executive leadership in behavioral health, according to her hiring announcement in January 2018.

Womack’s LinkedIn profile page lists her now working as a consultant/adviser “on the start-up requirements for free standing psychiatric hospitals, psychiatric emergency services and Opioid Stewardship Programs.”

Wellfound has tapped Matt Crockett to serve as interim CEO until a permanent replacement is hired.

Crockett most recently opened Smokey Point Behavioral Hospital in Marysville in 2017.

Wellfound, in a statement, told The News Tribune that Crockett’s “strategic insight and leadership will propel our mission to build healthier communities as we work toward meeting the important mental health needs of our community.”