Tacoma teenager shot while on his home’s front porch, police say

A 16-year-old boy was shot and critically wounded Tuesday while on his home's porch, Tacoma police said.

A 16-year-old boy was shot and critically wounded Tuesday while on his home’s porch, Tacoma police said.

Neighbors in the 4600 block of South J Street heard gunshots and called 911 around 12:40 p.m., police spokeswoman Loretta Cool said.

Responding officers gave the boy medical aid until Tacoma Fire personnel arrived, Cool said. He was transported to Tacoma General Hospital.

There are no suspects in custody or identified, Cool said.

Neighbors heard voices and cars leaving the scene just prior to and after the shooting, she said.

Several witnesses will be interviewed in the on-going investigation, Cool said.