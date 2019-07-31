New grocery store and cafe to open in Fife. It will serve breakfast and lunch

Hey Alexa, how do I get the News Tribune briefing? Here's how easy it is to set up your Alexa-enabled Amazon device to read The News Tribune’s stories each morning! Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here's how easy it is to set up your Alexa-enabled Amazon device to read The News Tribune’s stories each morning!

Remember all the talk about a new grocery in Fife? It’s happening.

Details released Wednesday by the developers, Davis Property & Investment, set sights on a spring 2020 opening for Emish Market & Cafe.

The store and cafe will be operated by Anatoliy and Maria Zaika of Kusher Bakery at the corner of Northeast 20th Street and 70th Street.

The couple came to Tacoma 15 years ago from Ukraine.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

According to an announcement sent Wednesday, the business will be a combined bakery, cafe and grocery store featuring American and Eastern European grocery items. It also will serve sit-down or take-out breakfast and lunch.

“The Emish Market & Cafe name is driven by the Zaika’s wish to accomplish something outstanding and to do something very worthwhile for the community ... and become one of Fife’s favorite shopping and gathering places,” the release stated.

The market is part of the larger Davis 70, owned and developed by Davis Property & Investment in cooperation with the City of Fife to bring a grocery store to the city. DPI also is building a 55,000-square-foot warehouse, which is for lease adjacent to the site of the market and cafe. Construction started in early July.

DPI also recently announced its redevelopment of the former StarLite site in Lakewood.

Plans for the new grocery were first announced in June 2017.