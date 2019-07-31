Local
Officials identify driver fatally run over by semi truck while making repairs on I-5
Semi driver killed on I-5 in Tacoma
A truck driver who died Wednesday after his tractor-trailer rolled over him as he tried to make repairs on the side of Interstate 5 has been identified.
Steven Dwayne Harshman, 64, of Vancouver died of multiple traumatic injuries due to an accident, according to the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Harshman was pulled over on the right shoulder of northbound I-5 near Pacific Avenue just after 8 a.m.
“Witnesses saw him outside the vehicle and underneath it, doing what they presumed was making repairs,” Trooper Johnna Batiste said.
While Harshman was underneath the semi, it began rolling and crushed him beneath the truck.
A passerby hopped in the tractor-trailer to stop it from rolling into traffic.
Harshman was pronounced dead at the scene.
Troopers are investigating what, if anything, was wrong with the truck.
Comments