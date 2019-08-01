Plane lands on busy Pierce County road due to fuel problem

Plane lands on busy Spanaway Road A small plane landed on Pacific Avenue in Spanaway early Thursday morning. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A small plane landed on Pacific Avenue in Spanaway early Thursday morning.

A single-engine plane landed on a busy road in Pierce County Thursday morning after the aircraft had a fuel issue, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

Nobody was injured.

The emergency landing occurred about 8:20 a.m. on Pacific Avenue between 135th Street South and 143rd Street South, near Spanaway and Parkland.

“It was right in the middle of the road,” said sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The pilot was the only person on board.

The plane has been moved to a nearby parking lot to allow traffic to get by.

It was not immediately clear where the pilot was coming from or where he was headed.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating.