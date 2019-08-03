A first-time candidate is raising most cash in Tacoma school board races. Does it matter?

Here are the candidates for the 2019 Tacoma School Board election Here are photos and brief bios of the candidates for the 2019 Tacoma School Board election. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are photos and brief bios of the candidates for the 2019 Tacoma School Board election.

At more than $20,000 raised, it’s clear first-time candidate Lisa Keating has financial support for her campaign for Tacoma Public Schools Board of Directors, Position 1.

Her financial donors range from the Washington Education Association to the South Sound Women’s Leadership PAC, both of which have donated $1,000, according to the Public Disclosure Commission.

While a large amount of cash can tell of a campaign’s robustness, it’s not everything — especially in local school board races.

In Tacoma, history shows that a candidate can break funding records and still lose.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Keating, 47, is the executive director at a grassroots organization that advocates for LGBTQ youth. She’s running against Debbie Winskill, 71, who currently holds the Position 1 seat and has done so for 30 years.

Winskill was elected in 1989 and was re-elected four times. Winskill told The News Tribune that raising large amounts of money was never a priority for her campaigns.

PDC records of Winskill’s 2007, 2013 and 2019 campaigns show that she filed for the “mini-reporting” option, which exempts candidates from filing campaign finance reports provided they do not exceed $5,000 in contributions and sums no larger than $500 from any one contributor.

In 2007, Winskill’s two opponents raised roughly $3,000 each. In 2013, Winskill’s opponent, Dexter Gordon, broke the record for the most raised in a school board race in Tacoma with $50,000. In both elections, Winskill won.

Why?

“She wins based on her name and incumbency,” Nic Van Putten, a political consultant for Progressive Strategies NW, told The News Tribune on Friday. “In an election against a well-known incumbent, the money matters much less.”

Winskill said she doesn’t spend any money for fliers for her campaign and said she’s not really concerned about the money raised by Keating. Keating has spent her campaign funds for items such as “button supplies” and materials for doorbelling, the PDC shows.

Kristopher Kerns, running for Tacoma Public Schools Board of Directors, Position 2, also selected the “mini-reporting” option. His opponent, incumbent Enrique Leon, is neck-and-neck with Keating of the total funds raised at roughly $19,000.

John Marsden, also running for Position 2, has not yet filed with the PDC, deputy director BG Sandahl told The News Tribune this week.

According to state disclosure law, candidates must register with the PDC within two weeks of doing one of the following: accepting a contribution or spending money for their campaign; reserving space or purchasing advertising to promote their candidacy; authorizing someone else to do any of these activities; stating publicly that they are seeking office; or filing a declaration of candidacy.

Marsden told The News Tribune that he’s currently working on his PDC registration.

Tacoma voters will decide in the primary election Tuesday which two Position 2 candidates will proceed to the general election in November.

Campaign cash

Lisa Keating, Position 1

▪ Total: $20,919.57

▪ Top contributors: WA State Democrats ($1,839.57), Washington Education Association ($1,000), South Sound Women’s Leadership PAC ($1,000)

Debbie Winskill, Position 1

▪ Total: $0 (mini-reporting selected)

Enrique Leon, Position 2

▪ Total: $19,495.00

▪ Top contributors: WEA PAC ($1,000), Heidi Rodgers ($1,000), Jon Vanbuskirk ($1,000)

Kristopher Kerns, Position 2

▪ Total $0 (mini-reporting selected)

John Marsden, Position 2

▪ Has not yet filed with PDC