911 called on lemonade-selling kids in Gig Harbor. Deputies make purchases, not arrests

Pierce County Sheriff’s deputies pose with the lemonade gang. Pierce County Sheriff's Department

The 911 caller wanted a gang of potential scofflaws on Gig Harbor’s Peacock Hill checked out Friday afternoon.

The alleged crime: Beverage selling without supervision.

Thirsty deputies from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene en masse.

What they found was sweet and sour.

“If you were the person who called 911 to report unsupervised children selling drinks at a lemonade stand, please know that they are great kids and their mom was with them,” the Sheriff’s Department posted on Facebook.

The four kids — none of who were tall enough to reach the deputies’ badges — poured lemonade for the law men and then posed for a photo.

“And if you were one of those great kids, please know that every deputy working in our Peninsula Detachment reported that the lemonade was cold and tasted awesome,” the Sheriff’s Department post concluded.