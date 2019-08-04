Motorcyclist who died on I-5 in Tacoma is identified

Police investigate fatal collision after car strikes disabled motorcycle Police are investigated a fatal collision on Southbound I-5 near Yakima Avenue. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Police are investigated a fatal collision on Southbound I-5 near Yakima Avenue.

Caire C. Cotton, 24, of Tacoma has been identified as the motorcyclist who was struck and killed on Interstate 5 on Saturday, according to the Washington State Patrol.

About 6 p.m. Saturday, troopers say the Tacoma man was riding his motorcycle when it broke down on southbound I-5 at Yakima Avenue.

A 62-year-old Tacoma woman, suspected of driving under the influence, then crashed into the man in her minivan, according to the State Patrol. She was not injured.

After the Tacoma woman crashed into the motorcyclist, troopers say an Algona couple in their 60s crashed into the woman’s car. A 66-year-old Algona woman was hurt and taken to St. Francis Hospital in Federal Way.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Tacoma woman faces a possible charge of vehicular homicide, according to the State Patrol.