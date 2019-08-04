Local

Motorcyclist who died on I-5 in Tacoma is identified

Caire C. Cotton, 24, of Tacoma has been identified as the motorcyclist who was struck and killed on Interstate 5 on Saturday, according to the Washington State Patrol.

About 6 p.m. Saturday, troopers say the Tacoma man was riding his motorcycle when it broke down on southbound I-5 at Yakima Avenue.

A 62-year-old Tacoma woman, suspected of driving under the influence, then crashed into the man in her minivan, according to the State Patrol. She was not injured.

After the Tacoma woman crashed into the motorcyclist, troopers say an Algona couple in their 60s crashed into the woman’s car. A 66-year-old Algona woman was hurt and taken to St. Francis Hospital in Federal Way.

The Tacoma woman faces a possible charge of vehicular homicide, according to the State Patrol.

