Man found shot in Tacoma dies at area hospital

A man died Sunday morning after he was found shot, according to Tacoma police.

About 2 a.m., police were dispatched to the 2000 block of East 44th Street after a report of a shooting.

Once at the scene, they found a 36-year-old man in the street who had been shot.

First aid was administered, then Tacoma fire crews arrived and took him to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries, according to police.

No other details were released by police.

