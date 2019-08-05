Passengers stranded on Anderson Island after dock failure forces suspension of service

Anderson Island Fire Department

Several people were stranded on Anderson Island Sunday night after officials discovered a loading ramp on the dock was broken.

Ferry service was suspended about 5 p.m. and remained suspended Monday morning.

Two of three hinges on the loading ramp failed, which means the ramp cannot be lowered to the deck of the ferry to load and unload vehicles and passengers.

A marine contracting crew is working to make repairs.

The Christine Anderson Ferry, which carries up to 150 passengers, is still on the island dock due to the mechanical failure.

About 200 people were waiting in line for the ferry when the dock failure was noticed, according to KIRO-TV.

Anderson Island Fire and Rescue used their fireboat to transport people on and off the island from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday.

Those stranded on the island were offered shelter.

Officials said more updates will be provided at 10 a.m.

Visit www.piercecountywa.gov/ferry to receive ferry rider alerts.