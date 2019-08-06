Local
Here’s what’s planned for former Fred Meyer location in Gig Harbor
Summer has become a busy time for at least two high-profile commercial properties in Gig Harbor.
The former Olympic Village location for Fred Meyer, 5500 Olympic Dr NW, is set to become the future home of a Ross Dress for Less store and Ulta Beauty.
A third section of space in the shopping center remains available for lease, according to documents filed with the city in July in relation to a sign variance application.
The two stores also show up as “coming soon” on the center’s property management website.
A representative for Ross did not return a request for comment when contacted by The News Tribune.
A representative for Ulta told The News Tribune via email that its store was planning for an opening “mid-late 2020.”
Meanwhile, another long-vacant site may come back to life sooner rather than later.
A pre-application conference with Gig Harbor planning officials is scheduled this month to consider a new grocery store at the former Main & Vine grocery site, 5010 Point Fosdick Dr NW. No further details were available.
