Here’s what’s planned for former Fred Meyer location in Gig Harbor

Hey Alexa, how do I get the News Tribune briefing? Here's how easy it is to set up your Alexa-enabled Amazon device to read The News Tribune’s stories each morning! Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here's how easy it is to set up your Alexa-enabled Amazon device to read The News Tribune’s stories each morning!

Summer has become a busy time for at least two high-profile commercial properties in Gig Harbor.

The former Olympic Village location for Fred Meyer, 5500 Olympic Dr NW, is set to become the future home of a Ross Dress for Less store and Ulta Beauty.

A third section of space in the shopping center remains available for lease, according to documents filed with the city in July in relation to a sign variance application.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The two stores also show up as “coming soon” on the center’s property management website.

A representative for Ross did not return a request for comment when contacted by The News Tribune.

A representative for Ulta told The News Tribune via email that its store was planning for an opening “mid-late 2020.”

Meanwhile, another long-vacant site may come back to life sooner rather than later.

A pre-application conference with Gig Harbor planning officials is scheduled this month to consider a new grocery store at the former Main & Vine grocery site, 5010 Point Fosdick Dr NW. No further details were available.