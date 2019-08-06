A Seattle business delegation is coming to see what’s up in Tacoma

Tacoma area sees record-setting year for tourism Tacoma-area tourism has a record-setting year. More than 3.3 million visitors stayed overnight last year in Pierce County. They stayed 1.57 million room-nights and spent a record $1.19 billion, both records. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Tacoma-area tourism has a record-setting year. More than 3.3 million visitors stayed overnight last year in Pierce County. They stayed 1.57 million room-nights and spent a record $1.19 billion, both records.

When you think of regional delegations looking for business opportunities elsewhere, you may think of trade missions overseas.

This isn’t that.

The Seattle Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce has announced an “in-state study mission” Sept. 26-27 in Tacoma.

The Seattle delegation will be led by former Tacoma mayor and current Seattle Chamber president and CEO Marilyn Strickland.

According to its online promotion page, the mission is to “explore what ideal partnership looks like with our neighbors to the south.”

“With over 10,000 individuals moving to Tacoma in the last eight years and more than $1 billion being invested in their downtown infrastructure, Tacoma is a force to be reckoned with,” it reads.

“We will learn from local business and civic leaders, take a boat tour of scenic Commencement Bay, explore historic Tacoma districts, and more. We will also have the opportunity to hear from Tacoma Mayor Victoria Woodards on her vision for the city’s future.”

While it’s fair to say Tacoma is a happening place, the Seattle chamber has, through the years, participated in other study missions to in-state communities.

In 2018 it went to the Eastside and I-405 corridor; in 2017 Kitsap and Olympic Peninsula; 2016 Chelan and Okanogan; and 2015 Spokane and Whitman counties.

Here’s hoping there are no flight delays for local Chamber types: Sept. 22-25 they will be in Pittsburgh with the Aspire South Sound delegation.