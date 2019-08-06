McCarthy, Johnson take lead in early primary election results for Tacoma City Council

Has your vote been counted? Here’s how to check in Washington state Washington is one of three states that send ballots in the mail to all registered voters. Here is how you can check if your vote has been counted. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Washington is one of three states that send ballots in the mail to all registered voters. Here is how you can check if your vote has been counted.

Conor McCarthy and Brett Johnson appeared to be headed for a November showdown in the race for Tacoma City Council At-Large Position 7 race, early primary election results show.

The results, released Tuesday night , totaled 16,483 votes. The two candidates with the highest vote totals proceed to the general election.

Voters showed early support for McCarthy, lawyer and current Deputy Mayor of Tacoma. He had 53 percent of all votes.

“I am proud of our accomplishments, but we have more work to do. It would be my honor to continue serving you as we build a stronger Tacoma,” McCarthy said in the voters pamphlet.

Johnson, who works in woodworking and is a former aircraft controller, looks to have secured the second spot in the November election with 23 percent of the votes.

Courtney Love, a metal smith assistant and activist, was in third with 22 percent of the votes, roughly 300 votes behind Johnson.

The next update of election results is set to be released Wednesday. Results will be certified on Aug. 20.

Pierce County had a 15 percent voter turnout as of Tuesday night. There are more than 500,000 registered voters.