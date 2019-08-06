Stage appears set for Tacoma school board race in November after Tuesday’s primary

Has your vote been counted? Here’s how to check in Washington state Washington is one of three states that send ballots in the mail to all registered voters. Here is how you can check if your vote has been counted. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Washington is one of three states that send ballots in the mail to all registered voters. Here is how you can check if your vote has been counted.

Voters showed early support for keeping the status quo on the Tacoma Public Schools Board of Directors.

Enrique Leon, a family physician at MultiCare and a current school board director, had reeled in the most votes in the primary election for the Position 2 race.

He will face off against Kristopher Kerns, a research scientist for the University of Washington, in the November general election. Kerns received the second-most votes.

The results, released Tuesday night, totaled 18,149 votes. The two candidates with the highest vote totals proceed to the general election.

Leon reeled in 63 percent of the total votes.

“I’m honored to serve on the board and bring a focus on fiscal management, improving safety and security, and lowering class sizes … I would be honored to continue to serve this community,” Leon said in his voters pamphlet statement.

Kerns secured the second spot in November’s general election with 26 percent of the total votes.

The primary appeared to be the ending point for John Marsden’s race. The hardware company worker and single father received 9 percent of the total votes.

The next update of election results is set to be released Wednesday. Results will be certified on Aug. 20.

Pierce County had a 15 percent voter turnout as of Tuesday night. There are more than 500,000 registered voters.