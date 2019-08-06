Here’s how port commission candidates fared in early primary returns for 2 positions

Has your vote been counted? Here’s how to check in Washington state Washington is one of three states that send ballots in the mail to all registered voters. Here is how you can check if your vote has been counted. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Washington is one of three states that send ballots in the mail to all registered voters. Here is how you can check if your vote has been counted.

Early returns in the two Port of Tacoma Commission races on Tuesday offered a preview of how the November contest could take shape.

Deanna Keller and Frank Boykin were ahead in Tuesday’s primary race for Position 3, as were Dave Bryant and Kristin Ang for Position 5.

In the Position 3 race, Keller had 48.56 percent of the vote, Boykin had 28.38 percent, out of a total of 69,739 votes counted with the first unofficial totals at 8 p.m., with 515 precincts reported out of 531 total.

Justin Camarata was in third with 22.51 percent.





In the Position 5 race, Bryant had 40.15 percent of the vote, Ang had 38.99 percent out of a total of 70,016 votes counted.

Shelly Schlumpf was in third at 20.42 percent.

The two candidates with the most votes for each post continue to the General Election.

The Position 3 spot is now held by Commission Vice President Don Johnson, while the Position 5 spot is held by Commission President Clare Petrich. Both of their four-year terms end in December.