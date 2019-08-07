$500,000 fire engine on way to help sick kid gets smashed by Subaru in Bonney Lake

This Subaru collided with an East Pierce Fire & Rescue fire engine on the Sumner-Buckley Highway Wednesday morning just outside Bonney Lake. East Pierce Fire and Rescue

A fire truck on its way to help a child having a medical emergency collided with a station wagon Wednesday morning in Bonney Lake. The engine’s crew instead assisted the car’s injured driver.

Another fire and medical crew was immediately dispatched to help the child.

East Pierce Fire & Rescue said Engine 111 and a medic unit were on their way to an unconscious 4-year-old in Prairie Ridge at 9:25 a.m. Firefighters were using the engine’s lights and sirens.

A few minutes later, the engine, which was headed east on Sumner-Buckley Highway, collided with a Subaru at the intersection of Angeline Road East in Bonney Lake.

The medic unit wasn’t involved, and its crew stopped to assist the Subaru driver along with the uninjured three-person crew from Engine 111.

East Pierce Fire said the driver of the Subaru, traveling west on the highway, passed vehicles on the left that had stopped for the fire equipment or may have been waiting to make a left turn onto Angeline Road.

The Subaru driver was taken to a local hospital as a precaution, the department said.

“The fire engine will most likely be out of service for several months while parts are obtained,” East Pierce Fire Chief Bud Backer said.

The $500,000 engine was able to drive back to the fire station but suffered significant body damage, Backer said. While out of service, an older, reserve engine will be used.

The medical response to the child was delayed for over five minutes because of the collision, Backer said. The child was transported to Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital.

The collision is being investigated by the Bonney Lake Police Department.