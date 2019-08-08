It’s $1 admission for kids 6-15 at the Pierce County Fair in Graham today

Pierce County Fair’s chicken drag races are for the birds Rebekah Albright, 9, dominated the 18th annual Poultry Drag Races on Sunday afternoon at the Pierce County Fair in Graham, thanks in part to help from her chicken, Bella. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Rebekah Albright, 9, dominated the 18th annual Poultry Drag Races on Sunday afternoon at the Pierce County Fair in Graham, thanks in part to help from her chicken, Bella.

The Pierce County Fair opens Thursday, Aug. 8, in Graham.

To celebrate opening day of the 72nd annual event, the fair will charge $1 admission to children ages 6 through 15 on Thursday.

The Graham festival, which runs through Sunday, will include classic fair entertainment, with new and original carnival rides.

Fair goers also can take a break from the excitement and check out exhibits showcasing the work of Pierce County 4-H clubs. Explore 4-H kids work in robotics, photography, cooking, arts, crafts, sewing, fashion and, of course, with animals.

The Pierce County Fair queen coronation will be at 7 p.m. Thursday. Stay until 7:30 p.m. to watch the Sensational Mind Reader Brian Ledbetter probe the mysteries of the human mind.

Friday, Saturday, and Sunday will feature live music and entertainment. The Olsen band will perform Friday, Fiddle in the Forest on Saturday, and Danny Vernon Illusion of Elvis on Sunday. Visitors can find the full schedule of fair events at the Pierce County Fair’s website.

Pierce County Fair

Where: Frontier Park, 21606 Meridian E, Graham, WA 98338

When: Aug. 8 to Aug. 11

▪ 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., Thursday through Saturday

▪ 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday

Cost: Adults $7; children 6-15 $1 on Thursday, $7 Friday through Sunday.