It’s $1 admission for kids 6-15 at the Pierce County Fair in Graham today
Pierce County Fair’s chicken drag races are for the birds
The Pierce County Fair opens Thursday, Aug. 8, in Graham.
To celebrate opening day of the 72nd annual event, the fair will charge $1 admission to children ages 6 through 15 on Thursday.
The Graham festival, which runs through Sunday, will include classic fair entertainment, with new and original carnival rides.
Fair goers also can take a break from the excitement and check out exhibits showcasing the work of Pierce County 4-H clubs. Explore 4-H kids work in robotics, photography, cooking, arts, crafts, sewing, fashion and, of course, with animals.
The Pierce County Fair queen coronation will be at 7 p.m. Thursday. Stay until 7:30 p.m. to watch the Sensational Mind Reader Brian Ledbetter probe the mysteries of the human mind.
Friday, Saturday, and Sunday will feature live music and entertainment. The Olsen band will perform Friday, Fiddle in the Forest on Saturday, and Danny Vernon Illusion of Elvis on Sunday. Visitors can find the full schedule of fair events at the Pierce County Fair’s website.
Pierce County Fair
Where: Frontier Park, 21606 Meridian E, Graham, WA 98338
When: Aug. 8 to Aug. 11
▪ 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., Thursday through Saturday
▪ 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday
Cost: Adults $7; children 6-15 $1 on Thursday, $7 Friday through Sunday.
